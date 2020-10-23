New website highlights how to find healthy food, support Mahoning County businesses

From one website, you can find local places that sell local products

Fruit and vegetables

Credit: Peter Dzeley/The Image Bank/Getty Images

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – If you’re looking to eat healthily and support local businesses, there’s now a way to find both.

It’s called the Mahoning County Buy Farm Fresh Hub.

Some listings include fruits and vegetables, meats, flowers, even where to get your Christmas tree.

You can find the website here.

The Buy Farm Fresh hub is made possible by the Mahoning County Commissioners CARES Act Funding, OSU Extension Mahoning County and the Mahoning County Farm Bureau.

