New website for Mahoning County community connects them with fresh food, local farmers

(WYTV) – If you like eating fresh, there’s a new way to locate fresh produce near you and support local farmers.

The Mahoning County Buy Farm Fresh Hub website was created to browse local products ranging from fruits and vegetables to meat and poultry.

It connects the community to local agricultural producers.

The hub is all thanks to a collaboration between Mahoning County commissioners, the Mahoning County OSU Extension and the Mahoning County Farm Bureau.

“A lot of these farm marketers are struggling during this just as we are so this was really important to help them keep that local business moving throughout the fall and winter season and to help people realize and be aware of them and how they affect their communities as well,” said Haley Shoemaker, coordinator of the Ohio Farm Business Analysis and Bench Marking Program.

With the help of CARES Act money, they were able to create the hub and provide assistance to local farmers.