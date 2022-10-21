NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (WKBN) – Construction will start soon on New Waterford’s sewer project.

The $2 million project is funded by Ohio House Bill 168.

Workers will start clearing trees in December and digging in early January.

The project will run through the village park and creek, replacing lines on North State Street leading to the wastewater treatment plant. Lines on eight other streets will be replaced. The work will prevent rainwater from pooling and leaking into the sewer system.

“The water then finds a way and that’s the easiest way it gets into the pipe and that adds to the amount of water we have to treat at our sewer end, which increases our costs for treating it. We have to dispose of it,” said Mayor Shane Patrone.

The project will be done by April.