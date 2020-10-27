New Waterford man sentenced in crash that killed FedEx driver

Richard Kiehl, 90, entered a plea of no contest in Columbiana County Court

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – A man accused of causing an accident that killed a FedEx delivery driver was sentenced Monday.

Richard Kiehl, 90, entered a plea of no contest in Columbiana County Court. He was found guilty of vehicular manslaughter, according to court records.

Kiehl is accused of hitting the FedEx driver as he was attempting to make deliveries in East Palestine last August.

Kiehl was sentenced to 90 days in jail, which was suspended. He must serve two years of probation and pay a $750 fine. His license was also suspended for five years.