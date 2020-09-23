New Waterford farm bringing back the milkman with home-delivered groceries

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (WYTV) – Baker’s Golden Dairy in Columbiana County’s New Waterford is bringing back the milkman.

The family who owns the farm is made up of generations of farmers.

We found out why they’re starting a milk delivery service in 2020 when the price of milk is down and chain grocery stores rule the market. As it turns out, the demand is still there.

From the cow to the bottle on the shelf and everything in between, it all happens on the farm at Baker’s Golden Dairy. Just three weeks ago, they added another step — delivering the milk right to your door.

“It’s always been kind of my dad’s thought to do home deliveries. When you look back in time, that was one thing that was really popular. The milkman came to your house, left you your milk on your porch and went about his day,” said Kasey Hudson, manager at Baker’s Golden Dairy.

It’s not just milk, it’s also cheese, eggs, butter, ice cream and their very popular flavored milk, even meat from local farms.

“This week, we have banana, we have cherry cheesecake and this is milk. Last week, we had chocolate peanut butter and vanilla latte,” Hudson said.

Hudson said fall 2020 seemed like the best time to start delivering. Fewer people are going to the actual store with COVID-19 and work on the farm slowed after a busy spring and summer.

“There’s a lot of moms that work full-time and even dads, it’s hard for them to get to the grocery store on weekends,” Hudson said.

Milk prices are low, but bottling on the farm keeps more profit on the farm.

“If we can sell directly to the consumer, then we can tell them exactly what is in that product, we can tell them how it’s made,” Hudson said.

So, the milkman will drop off your groceries right to your porch in their van.

They’re running bi-weekly routes mainly in Columbiana and Mahoning counties.

“If you’re home, great, we can leave it with you. If you’re not gonna be home at that time, we ask you leave a cooler with some ice packs in there, that way everything stays cold until you get home,” Hudson said.

They posted on Facebook and in the first two weeks there were 100 applicants.

“I would love to expand the delivery business we’ve already been taking. If needed, we’ll pull another van. We have the rest of the days of the week we can do deliveries on,” Hudson said.

The deliveries only cost $1.50, but you do have to be within range.

If you want to apply to have Baker’s Golden Dairy deliver to you, you can message them on Facebook or visit their website.