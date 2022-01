Chef and owner Amy Brandwein poses for a photograph in her restaurant, Centrolina, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- Combine Brothers in Boardman is now open.

It’s right across from the Southern Park Mall on Market Street.

The restaurant has the same menu and recipes as the one in Hermitage.



Combine Brothers expects to create about 30 new jobs.