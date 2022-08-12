POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The owner of a new eatery in Poland is looking for a few good workers.

House of Benny’s opened Thursday across from the Poland library.

Owner Sonya Diaz says she’s worked in the restaurant business for close to 40 years. Her restaurant’s name was inspired by the name of her dog as well as a play on one of the items on her menu — Eggs Benedict.

“I thought I was done with it four years ago when I decided to open a yoga studio and become a yoga teacher, and something in me decided that I missed my passion and my calling to be in food service,” Diaz said.

Diaz has about 13 part-time employees on staff but could use more people and she’s taking applications.