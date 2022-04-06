CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – A new women’s clothing store will soon be opening its doors in Champion.

Jade Boutique on Folsom Street will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday.

The shop specializes in women’s clothing sizes small to 3XL.

Graphic T-shirts sold in the store are all made on site.

The co-owners, mother-daughter duo Angela Price and Ashley Phillis, say they have a passion for fashion and wanted to bring something more to the community.

“We want to just really personalize to each person that comes in here and feel that you’re welcomed and you can find something that fits all shapes and sizes, no matter what you are,” Ashley Phillis said.

Phillis says they chose to open the store in Champion because of its location.

Jade Boutique opens at 10 a.m. Saturday.