YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Youngstown is about to get a new place to go for immediate medical care.

A new walk-in clinic is less than an hour away from its grand opening.

The ribbon cutting is set for 1 p.m. on Glenwood Avenue near Canfield Road.

QuickMed already has nine other stand alone locations in the Valley, plus 10 in-school clinics.

Youngstown is the 10th stand alone, and the first as an urgent care in the city.

A soon to open site in Salem will be number 11.