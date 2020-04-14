New truck brings big improvements for Canfield firefighters

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Firefighters in Canfield have a new truck and expect that it will be in service soon.

It’s a new ladder truck and will replace a model that’s more than 28 years old. The fire chief said the new truck can pump out twice as much water as the older truck.

Plus, the new ladder can reach 10 feet further than the old one.

Whoever is driving the truck will also like the features behind the wheel.

“The wheelbase is like 16 feet shorter and the angle of turning radius is almost one-third less, so we can get in and out of smaller streets, cul-de-sacs, which Canfield has quite a few of,” said Chief Don Hutchison.

The new Tower 101 cost almost $1.3 million. Still, the department was able to save about $100,000 by obtaining the new one through the state’s purchasing program.

It should be fully equipped and in service in about a month.