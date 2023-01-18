COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Travel plans were disrupted for thousands of people across the country over the last few weeks.

If you were one of them, there’s a chance you could be compensated for the chaos, and a new interactive tool from the U.S. Department of Transportation could help you figure out if or what you’re owed.

The Airline Customer Service Dashboard is located on the department’s Aviation Consumer Protection website. It’s designed to keep you informed on the services and amenities that each of the 10 major airlines provides to customers, based on controllable delays or cancelations — essentially, a delay or cancellation caused by the airline due to things like maintenance or crew problems, baggage loading, or fueling.

If Southwest cancels a flight, the airline will rebook a passenger on another Southwest flight at no additional cost. It will not rebook a passenger on a partner airline or another airline at no additional cost.

The Department of Transportation said airlines are required to adhere to the promises that they make, including commitments to care for customers in the event of controllable delays or cancellations. If they fail to do so, they will be held accountable.

Unlike mechanical, technical, or staffing issues, though, weather delays are deemed “out of the airline’s control,” meaning the airline is not responsible for covering additional costs. But if your flight is canceled, regardless of the reason, airlines are required to provide a refund. That is a rule set by the Department of Transportation.