BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A national tire franchise hosted a grand opening celebration at its new location in Boardman on Saturday, offering some tips for preparing one’s tires for winter.

RNR Tire Express corporate sales trainer Brandy Vlaskame says as winter approaches, it’s important to get your tires checked. Taking the extra time to check your tires can help keep your family safe on slick roads.

“In the winter time, if you’re less than 4/32 tread depth, you definitely want to get new tires put on, right. When it rains, the oils come to the top of the cement and it makes it real slick,” Vlaskame says.

Anyone is welcome to stop in during business hours for a free tire inspection