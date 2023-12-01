BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Board of Development Disabilities (MCBDD) has a Tech House in Boardman. It promotes independence using assistive technology and remote supports.

It can be used by children coming home from school, or even older adults who just want to be more independent. The technology helps to lessen reliance on staff or a caregiver.

The MCBDD has shown other agencies, direction homes and physical therapists how it works, to see if the model can be right for them.

“How that will help is just spread the word. Let them know that we have this home, that there is some technology here the consumer can not only assist individuals with disabilities but assist others as well,” said George Gabriel, supervisor in community services.

The tech house showcases technology in every room of the home to help with entertainment, eating, and even to make things easier to do in the bedroom and bathroom.