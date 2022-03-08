WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – It has been almost two years since Timothy Allen, Jr. — a father of four, husband, brother and son — was murdered in Warren. Investigators have now released surveillance video of what they believe is the suspect van leaving the scene of the crime.

“That’s the main thing I want is justice for my son,” said Sandra Allen, the victim’s mother.

“Who did it knows they did it and shame on them,” said Erin Phillips Allen, the victim’s wife.

“It was a coward move, you know? Killed him for no reason, no reason at all,” said Justin Allen, the victim’s brother.

A family’s desperate plea for justice. The victim’s family is asking for answers and more importantly justice for whoever is responsible.

Family members of Timothy Allen, Jr. describe him as a loving and caring man who was athletic, artistic and a self-made handyman.

“Mr. Handyman, that was his nickname. Toolman Tim,” Justin said.

The father of four coached soccer for his children.

“My daddy is really great,” said 5-year-old Timothy Allen, III, the victim’s son.

He would even bust a move at the father-daughter dance.

“Just funny how he danced, embarrassed me, singed, just everything,” said 12-year-old Timya Allen, the victim’s daughter.

His children cherish those memories since his life was taken from them on January 27, 2020.

“I never expected my life without him,” Erin said.

“We love him so much and we miss him,” said 16-year-old Latesha Love, the victim’s stepdaughter.

“It’s just not fair that they did this to him,” said 7-year-old Kali Allen, the victim’s niece.

Detectives say Timothy Allen, Jr. was heading to the Highland Terrace Apartments early that morning to meet up with some people he had been texting and was ambushed when he got there. Investigators say he was shot multiple times.

“All I want is to know what happened and who did it and why because he didn’t deserve that. He didn’t deserve that and my son needs justice,” Sandra said.

“If they killed my brother for no reason, who’s to say that he wouldn’t do that to somebody else that’s dangerous?” said Okema Allen, the victim’s sister.

Newly released surveillance video shows what police believe is the suspect vehicle — a light-colored Astro van — quickly fleeing the scene.

Detectives say they have a lot of evidence and are inches from solving the case but need witnesses to come forward.

“I need somebody to come in and talk to me and corroborate all this evidence we have and put it all together, and it’s not going to take very much,” said Det. John Greaver, Warren Police Department.

“Whoever made my daddy go to heaven and that criminal is still out there, catch him and put him in jail forever,” said 7-year-old Erianna Allen, the victim’s daughter.