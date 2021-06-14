New summer mobile meal program launches in Mercer County

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The rain didn’t stop children and families from coming to the Community Food Warehouse meal bus Monday.

Myron’s Meal Mobile made its debut serving hot meals to children and families in need at Musser Elementary school in Sharon.

Mimi Prada, the public relations manager at Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County, said Monday marked the first meals going out, but they won’t be the last.

“Its a 10-week program, and we will be going to different sites five days a week. Each site will have its own day,” she said.

On Mondays, the truck will be at Musser Elementary School followed by Sharpsville Gardens on Tuesdays, Sunnyview Mobile Home Park on Wednesdays, Chavers Community Center in Farrell on Thursdays, and finally, First Presbyterian Church in Greenville on Fridays.

They plan to serve 100 meals per day. According to Prada, some children don’t have access to hot meals during the summer and this helps.

“Summertime is difficult for folks because kids aren’t in school receiving free lunches and breakfast, so it becomes a burden in the summertime for a lot of families,” Prada said.

Prada is confident that people will come out each day to receive meals. They’re hoping that people see the bus this week and continue to come all summer.

“We have selected low-income areas where folks are having a hard time,” Prada said.

Anyone is welcome to come and grab a hot meal. All you have to do is show up.

The program runs until August 20.