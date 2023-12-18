STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – He doesn’t take office officially until Jan. 1, but James Melone can now be referred to by his new title — Judge.

Melone took his oath of office this afternoon for Struthers Municipal Court. His current boss, Common Pleas Judge Anthony D’Apolito, led the ceremony with Melone’s wife Karen holding the bible. Afterward, Melone’s mother helped her son put on his robe.

Melone said this was something he knew he wanted from the time he was first appointed magistrate seven years ago.

“I certainly wanted to make sure that I was properly qualified to do so, and this position has given me the background and experience that I can hit the ground running in Struthers and provide high-level court services to the people of that court district,” he said.

Melone won the seat by defeating Jennifer Ciccone, who was appointed to the bench after Dominic Leone resigned.

Struthers Municipal Court covers that city as well as neighboring Poland, Lowellville, Springfield and New Middletown.