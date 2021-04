Local traffic will be permitted; just pay attention to detour signs

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The work on Fifth Avenue in Youngstown is moving south.

As of Wednesday, a new stretch of the road will close.

It runs between Federal and Commerce streets downtown and between Rayen Avenue and Arlington, closer to campus.

It’ll be this way for the next 30 days.

Local traffic will be permitted; just pay attention to detour signs.