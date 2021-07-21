New store to replace Pat Catan’s in Hermitage

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – A hole is being filled in a Hermitage shopping center.

Hobby Lobby will join the Hermitage Town Square plaza soon. The store will be where the former Pat Catan’s was – which briefly became a Michael’s when the company bought Pat Catan’s.

City manager Gary Hinkson said the new store will be good for the area.

“Both of those stores – Pat Catan’s and Michael’s – were very popular with not just Hermitage, but the people in the region. So filling that void is huge and Hobby Lobby is one of the top retailers in that market.”

The store is expected to open up sometime later this year.