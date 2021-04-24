New store holds grand opening in Boardman

They had glass blowing, free food and music outside for customers

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new store in Boardman held its grand opening Saturday afternoon. Glass Gallery and Wellness had a blowout sale to help celebrate the occasion.

The store has been open for about a month now.

They had glass blowing, free food and music outside for customers Saturday. Inside, they also had cartoon drawing of famous television characters.

Raffles also allowed people to win store products.

The store is looking to help people with different health issues.

“It’s pretty much like a holistic wellness store, which I think is going to be great for the community as well. We specialize in C.B.D. products, specifically to help manage anxiety, stress, pain,” said General Manager Anthony Brajdic.

The store is located on Boardman-Poland Road.