New statues in Youngstown represent artwork of late Youngstown steelworker, veteran

Sidney Rackoff was also a former Youngstown artist and leader in the Jewish community

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Members of the Youngstown Historical Society dedicated three new statues on Saturday in honor of a local man.

Sidney Rackoff was a former Youngstown artist, steelworker, veteran and leader in the Jewish community.

The statues are of three men, made of welded scrap.

His son Eugene Rackoff said the sculptures represent people in the workforce.

“His artwork being here, but also the museum, is a tremendous tribute to working people,” Eugene said.

Sidney was born in 1919 and passed away at the age of 95.