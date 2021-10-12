New Stark County Amazon fulfillment center to bring 1,000 jobs

CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – A new $1 million Amazon fulfillment center is coming to Stark County.

The center will open in 2022 at 3550 Columbus Road NE in Canton and will create 1,000 new jobs, paying an average starting wage of $18 per hour plus benefits and up to 20 weeks of paid paternal leave.

Another fulfillment center is also opening in 2022 in Montgomery County

“Amazon has been a strong partner in Ohio, investing billions in cloud data centers, advanced distribution facilities, air service infrastructure, and more while creating over 41,000 jobs that provide healthcare and tuition assistance,” said Governor DeWine. “We look forward to working with Amazon as it continues to demonstrate its confidence in Ohio’s value proposition, premier location, and outstanding talent.”

Amazon has invested just over $12 billion in Ohio from 2010 until 2020 while creating more than 41,000 jobs in the state.

In the Northeast Ohio region, Amazon has created more than 5,000 new jobs and has invested more than $3 billion since 2010, establishing multi-state fulfillment centers in North Randall, Euclid, and Akron.

“We’re excited to be expanding our network to better serve our customers in Northeast Ohio,” said Travis Dorion, regional director of operations at Amazon. “We’re grateful for the continued support we’ve received from state and local leaders as we bring 1,000 good jobs to Canton and contribute to the community through sustainability initiatives and philanthropic partnerships.”

Amazon also operates a “Last Mile” warehouse in North Jackson.