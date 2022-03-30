AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new Starbucks is coming to Austintown.

It will be in front of Giant Eagle on Mahoning Avenue.

Construction on the building started last week.

It will be a drive-thru and walk-up location. There will only be patio seating outside of the building.

Austintown zoning inspector Darren Crivelli encourages people to be safe as this new building is on a busy street.

“Like anything, people have to use good common sense. You know, if the line’s filled, we don’t want stacking all Mahoning Avenue and then they’ll put signage not to block the entrance. But people have to use good common sense,” he said.

Crivelli says the Starbucks should be open by this summer.