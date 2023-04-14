COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Kids in Columbiana now have a new field to play softball. On Friday, a dedication was held after two years of improvements.

“If you build it, they will come.” The famous line from Field of Dreams stands true for kids at Firestone Park.

“I like this field a lot better because it’s a lot newer and there’s not as much grass you can trip on,” said softball player Keegan Reynolds.

Madison Field is the newest addition to the park. It’s set up with a new fence, bleachers, dugouts and a better field.

“I am so excited because our fields back there aren’t as nice as the new one’s going to be,” said softball player Sydney Schorejs.

“It was, like, very rocky and rocks cut my hands,” said softball player Addison Pallard.

“Whenever people play on it for a long time, all the dirt got softer,” Reynolds said.

The field was made possible by a donation from Randy Alexoff, who named the field after his 3-year-old granddaughter.

“It was a mutual decision that the girls here in town didn’t have a nice facility, a solid field to play on,” Alexoff said.

They celebrated the new field with a family fun day, full of different activities. Right after the ribbon cutting, they held a wiffle ball game, parents versus kids.

“The girls in this community have a solid place where they can just grow and become teammates. Where they can play solid games and have a wonderful facility for many years in the future,” Alexoff said.

“Any time you can build a facility like this for kids, it just brings encouragement, a sense of pride, and just great things for them to look forward to,” said Kurt Eisenbraun with the Columbiana Softball Association.