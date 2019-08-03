New SOAP Gallery exhibit highlights importance of maintaining sidewalks

The exhibit will be up at the Soap Gallery through August and then move to Sharon and Warren

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A new art exhibit opened Friday evening in downtown Youngstown, aiming to bring attention to overgrown and unattended sidewalks.

The Soap Gallery on Champion Street is hosting a photographic exhibit called “Where Sidewalks End.”

Photographers from Mahoning, Trumbull and Mercer counties were commissioned to shoot sidewalks, capturing problems and solutions when it comes to making communities safer and more attractive.

“We are very excited to be the first gallery to display this work that uses art as a tool to promote community awareness of a prevalent issue that exists in all three communities,” said Soap Gallery Co-Founder and President Stephen Poullas.

The idea for the project came from the Healthy Community Partnership, which is part of the Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley.

“We want people to start paying attention, not just to the potholes in the streets, but to crosswalks, to pedestrian lights, to what it feels like to walk from place to place and pay attention to safety, and start talking to their neighbors and community leaders about why we need to focus on and invest in sidewalks in the way that we invest in our streets,” said Sarah Lowry from Healthy Community Partnership.

The exhibit will be up at the Soap Gallery through August and then move to Sharon and Warren.