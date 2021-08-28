New shop opens inside former bank in downtown Lisbon

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Downtown Lisbon just added a new business to main street.

Park Avenue Parlor ice cream held their ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday at their new location next to the Fox’s Den Pizza.

It’s a family owned business. The owner is a Lisbon native and his roots run deep in the community.

He said opening up a business in the area was important to keep up the family tradition.

“One grandfather owned a gas station and it is still known from that and one owned Eisley’s Ice Cream Shop so we want to follow those footsteps and provide something to the community just like they did,” said owner Dave Pancurak.

The business is located inside a former bank and they even use the original vault for storage.

The shop will have European-style hours and close in the mid-afternoon but reopen in the evening for customers to come in.

They also sell donuts, muffins and other baked goods.