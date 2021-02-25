New shop at Southern Park Mall will offer interactive backdrops to take selfies

There will eventually be over 25 set-ups in the store, like a candy backdrop or an urban setting with a brick wall

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Southern Park Mall in Boardman will soon open a “Selfie Museum.”

The Selfie Space is set to open on March 6.

It’s where people can go and take selfies or make videos.

There will eventually be over 25 set-ups in the store, like a candy backdrop, an urban setting with a brick wall or a wall painted with multi-colored vertical lines.

Mineral Ridge native Nicole Purington is a co-owner.

“It is a place full of interactive art exhibits essentially. People pay admission and they come take selfies, make videos and just make all kinds of content for different social media websites,” she said.

When it opens, the cost will be $18 for kids and $20 for adults Monday through Thursday. From Friday through Sunday, kids will cost $20 and adults will cost $25.

Once they’re in, there’s no time limit. People can stay as long as they want.