NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) — A new Sheetz gas station will be opening in Mahoning County soon.

According to a press release, there will be a new Sheetz location opening at 1301 South Bailey Road in North Jackson on Sept. 30. A grand opening will be held Oct. 2.

In celebration of the opening, Sheetz will donate $2,500 to the Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley, a food bank that distributes more than 13.8 million pounds of food every year to people facing hunger in Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties. Sheetz will also donate $2,500 to Special Olympics of Ohio.

The new Sheetz location will include five lanes that offer diesel fuel and Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) for semi-trucks, along with 12 fuel terminals for other vehicles. The store will feature 59 free parking spaces also available for overnight parking to truckers, according to the press release.

On Sept. 30, the location will open at 8 a.m. Giveaways and prizes will be given out starting Oct. 2 at 9 a.m., while the official ribbon cutting also will happen that day at 10:45 a.m.