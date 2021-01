Work is underway at Center Intermediate to create a safe space for students

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Boardman school has found a partner to help it add a new sensory room.

Work is underway at Center Intermediate to create a safe space for all students who may struggle with behavioral or mental health issues.

The goal is to help them calm down, focus themselves, and gain balance.

Meridian HealthCare is helping with the project. The room should be ready by the end of the month.