NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A 13-year-old girl is facing a disorderly conduct charge stemming from her actions after a fight at the Eastwood Mall over the weekend.

The fight happened just before 8 p.m. Saturday night near the children’s play area.

It was the second fight involving juveniles to happen at the mall in two weeks.

Cafaro Company Spokesman Joe Bell said everyone involved in this latest fight has been banned from mall property.

Captain John Marshall with Niles Police said they plan to meet with Cafaro Company Officials this week to see what officers can do to help increase security at the mall.

“We’re going to help them put an end to it because it’s not ok for everybody else that uses that mall for shopping and any other entertainment purpose that they could,” he said.

Bell says the company plans to communicate with the administration from local schools.

The company wants to stress to students that this type of behavior is not welcome and anyone who participates in it will be charged.