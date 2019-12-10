New seafood restaurant opens in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A new seafood restaurant opened in Boardman.

Storming Crab opened to customers Monday.

The restaurant is located at 6651 South Ave. where the old Smokey Bones restaurant was located.

Storming Crab is known for it southern seafood boil. Menu items can be prepared in several boil flavors and heat levels.

First News got a look inside the restaurant while it was under construction. At that time, General Manager Jay Weng said his goal was to bring the taste of the South to Ohio.

Hours of operation are Sunday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The restaurant has several locations in the U.S. including New York, Tennessee, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, New Mexico and Indiana. A location is coming soon to Erie, Pa.