New seafood restaurant coming to Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – What appears to be a new chain restaurant has announced it plans to open in Boardman.

At the old Outback Steakhouse on Tiffany Boulevard, there’s a sign saying Crab Du Jour is opening soon.

Crab Du Jour is now open in Charlotte, North Carolina and plans to open 17 other locations soon, including the one in Boardman.

The restaurant and bar specializes in cajun seafood.

We tried contacting someone from Crab Du Jour but haven’t heard back.

There’s no exact date for when it will open.