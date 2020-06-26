New school to open at Eastwood Mall Complex

Casal Aveda Institute is preparing to open a training facility at the complex

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Another educational opportunity is opening up at the Eastwood Mall Complex in Niles.

Cafaro Company spokesperson Joe Bell said Casal Aveda Institute is preparing to open a training facility at the complex.

Details about the school and its exact location will be revealed during a news conference next week.

The school will specialize in the training of cosmetology, esthetics and manicuring, according to a news release.

Ross Medical, a school that offers several programs in the medical field such as medical assistant, dental assistant, along with other medical and veterinary programs, opened at the complex in 2010.