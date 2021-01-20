New scholarship established at YSU for Black students in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A new scholarship has been established at Youngstown State University for Black students graduating from Youngstown City Schools.

The scholarship is endowed by former YSU Dean Dr. Barbara Brothers.

The scholarship will assist those students pursuing a degree in education with the hope that those students will return to the school district one day to inspire the next generation of educators.

The endowment will be matched through the YSU Foundation.

“Our students need teachers who look like them and come from the same circumstances to foster belief in their own possibilities to succeed and thus help to build a better Youngstown for us all,” Brothers said.

Dr. Brothers was promoted to full professor in 1983, and from 1974-1992 chaired the Department of English. Examples of programs she significantly helped form include Professional Writing and Editing (now Professional and Technical Writing), Peace and Conflict Studies, Women’s Studies and American Studies. After serving as the acting graduate dean in 1993, Dr. Brothers became the dean of the College of Arts and Sciences (now the Beeghly College of Liberal Arts, Social Sciences, and Education). She retired in 2001.