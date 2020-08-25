New scam calls target senior citizens, people with student loans

If you see a number you don't recognize, don't answer your phone -- it could make the situation worse

(WYTV) – The Better Business Bureau of Mahoning Valley is warning consumers about two new types of scam calls people in our area have been getting recently.

This one is tricking customers into giving away personal information that could lead to identity theft.

The scammers are targeting seniors, telling them their Apple account has been compromised.

In this scam, you’ll hear buzzwords like “act quickly,” or “call us immediately” or “lose your account.”

A similar scam hit the area a few months ago, in which the scammers posed as Microsoft employees.

It’s plain and simple — Apple or any other tech giant will never call you if your account is compromised in any way.

“We get calls every day,” said Melissa Ames, with the BBB. “Consumers will say, ‘Hey, I got this phone call. What do you think about this? I don’t have an Apple account.’ Or, ‘I’m a senior citizen and I don’t even have a smart phone.'”

If your Apple account is ever compromised, you’ll get an email and, more than likely, an alert on your phone to let you know about unrecognized sign-ins.

But this isn’t the only type of scam call going around lately. There’s another one regarding student loans.

It’s a classic poser scam in which the caller pretends to be someone from a student loans center. The only thing they want is your personal information, saying you need to act quickly or bad things will happen.

This is the perfect time for them to be calling because of what’s happening with the pandemic. Scammers will prey on your weaknesses.

There are very few companies that are willing to drop your student loans completely.

If you’re sick of these calls, there are some options.

“We also recommend reach out to your phone provider. All of the phone providers are now providing different services to block calls. Some are at a small fee, but may be worth your sanity in the long run,” Ames said.

If you have any questions about your student loan payments, always contact the company you borrow with directly.

If you see a number you don’t recognize, don’t answer your phone. If you do answer it, that could add you to a list or let the scammers know the number is active, and you could get even more scam calls.