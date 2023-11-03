CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) – Changes are coming to Blossom.

The popular outdoor concert venue in Cuyahoga Falls announced on social media that personal lawn chairs will no longer be allowed.

According to the post, the rule change is to “improve venue entry and for security purposes.”

The policy will apply to LiveNation-promoted events. Personal lawn chairs will still be allowed at Cleveland Orchestra performances.

Lawn chairs can be reserved ahead of time and picked up day of the show.

In 2023, the cost to rent a lawn chair was $5.

Previously, lawn chairs were allowed but had to stand no taller than 9 inches from the ground.