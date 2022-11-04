BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman intersection could soon throw you for a loop.

Friday, ODOT announced a new roundabout will go in at Wildwood Drive and Glenwood Avenue.

Mahoning County has received $1.4 million for the project from the state. The project is scheduled for fiscal year 2027.

ODOT says roundabouts are much safer than intersections with signals.

“Roundabouts save lives. They reduce severe crashes, move traffic more efficiently, and are cheaper to maintain than signalized intersections,” said ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks.

It’s part of $121 million in safety grants around the state.