AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Township is getting a new roundabout.

A single-lane roundabout is going in on State Route 46 at New Road. The $2.2 million project is part of roundabout grants announced Monday by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. The money is earmarked for fiscal year 2027 and part of $61 million awarded statewide for 27 projects.

DeWine said that roundabouts are proven to reduce crashes by more than 48% and serious injury and deadly crashes by nearly 80% compared to traffic signals.

Roundabouts are growing in popularity in Ohio and some have already been installed in the Valley. One is planned in Boardman and another is operating at Five Points in Mahoning County.

The roundabout will include a truck apron for farm machinery. That allows larger vehicles to ride up over a curb as they navigate through.