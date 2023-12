YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Valley residents may have noticed a new road leading into one of Youngstown’s parks, and they may also be wondering: What’s going on?

The gravel road leads into the former South Side Park off South Avenue, which once had a swimming pool and closed about 40 years ago.

According to officials, the Youngstown Waste Water Department is building the road to give its large trucks better access to sewers that often get clogged with large pieces of debris needing to be cleared.