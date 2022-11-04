POLAND, Ohio (WKBN)- A new restaurant is coming to the Poland Library this winter.

According to a press release by the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County (PLYMC), Village Farmacy will open at the Poland Library Café, located on the first floor of the Poland Library.

Village Farmacy, a local vegetarian and vegan eatery, will serve local coffee, artisanal teas, handcrafted sodas, snacks, deli-style prepared foods, and bakery items.

The women-operated and locally owned business will be open Tuesdays-Saturdays.

Follow the PLYMC on social media for updates.