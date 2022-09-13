NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A new seafood restaurant with New Orleans-style flavor is open for business at the Eastwood Mall Complex.

King Cajun owner Steven Yang was joined by mall officials and city leaders to cut the ribbon Tuesday morning on the restaurant located near Outback and Steak ‘n Shake.

The building has been completely renovated and includes a boat-shaped bar.

Anthony Cafaro, Sr. says King Cajun fills a void with the type of seafood on the menu.

“It really is a special restaurant for us, and it’s in keeping with our overall efforts to offer the broadest selection of restaurants to the entire tri-county area,” he said.

There are more than 20 restaurants currently located in the Eastwood Mall complex with more to come. Construction of a Longhorn Steakhouse is underway at the former IHOP site, and Mission BBQ is working to renovate the old Rise Pies space near Texas Roadhouse.