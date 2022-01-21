33 News at 6

New restaurant and golf venue open at Southern Park Mall

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two new venues have opened up the Southern Park Mall.

The Bunker and Double Bogey’s Bar and Grill are now open.

Supply issues and COVID-19 delayed the opening, but as of 3 p.m. Friday, Double Bogey’s is open.

Both businesses are part of Debartolo Commons.

The restaurant is run by the same people who run Bogey’s Restaurant in Lowellville.

The Bunker is a golf entertainment and training venue, which opened Jan. 14. It is open year-round and offers 12 state-fo-the art golf simulators, a putting green and netted driving range.

