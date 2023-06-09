(WKBN) — In a recent Nature Communications journal article, researchers have discovered a method of contraception that could sterilize cats without the need for surgery.

Approximately 80% of the world’s 600 million domestic cats are free-roaming, causing a high impact to wildlife and breeding at a rate that is causing shelters to euthanize healthy animals due to lack of space.

The journal asserts that while surgical sterilization is the mainstay of pet population control, there is a need for efficient, safe and cost-effective permanent contraception alternatives.

This has led to the discovery of a single intramuscular treatment with an adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) delivering an anti-Müllerian hormone transgene, leading to long-term contraception.

The anti-Müllerian hormone (AMH) is crucial for sex determination in fetal development. Studies have demonstrated that an increased level of AMH resulting from gene therapy with AAV vector can suppress the maturation of the ovarian follicle, leading to permanent contraception, as tested in female mice.

Experiments were conducted first on mice and then on domestic cats. All procedures were approved by the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee, the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center Institutional Biosafety Committee, and the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee.

Previous studies have been conducted for wildlife population control — including vaccines and other nonsurgical methods — but none have proved effective long-term. No methods have currently been approved by the Food and Drug Administration or the European Medicines Agency in regard to male or female cats. However, as AAV-based therapy for humans becomes more refined, it has expanded opportunities for animal contraception.

The study focused on nine female cats, treated intramuscularly and split into three groups: Those receiving a high dose, low dose, and the control group. Fertility was assessed at the 1- and 2-year mark, where studies reported AMH levels were initially high but gradually decreased during the first year and eventually leveled out in the second while remaining above the target concentration.

The research concludes that the method prevents breeding-induced ovulation, resulting in safe and durable contraception in female domestic cats.