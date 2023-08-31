LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A new health facility is coming to Trumbull County.

Donning hard hats and handling shovels, officials with Mercy Health and Lifepoint Rehabilitation officially broke ground on the new Mercy Health Rehabilitation Hospital on Thursday afternoon.

“This is a very, very exciting day for us that we’ve been looking forward to now for some time,” said Dr. John Luellen, of Mercy Health — Lorain and Youngstown.

The two-story, 66,000-square-foot, 60-bed in-patient acute rehabilitation hospital will be built at the site of the former Kmart on Belmont Avenue. It is for patients receiving care for stroke, traumatic brain injury, amputation and other injuries and disorders.

“It allows us to nearly triple our capacity to care for some of the sickest people that we see in the Mahoning Valley,” Luellen said.

The project manager said work to begin preparing the site for construction will start Tuesday with a completion date toward the end of 2024.

The project is expected to cost about $45 million, and once the hospital is up and running, it will employ more than 100 people.

“We will have approximately 150 to 175 individuals that will work here in the coming to years. As we get more full, as we grow the census and grow the outreach of the hospital, it’ll reach over 200 individuals that will work in this hospital,” said David Stark, vice president of operations at Lifepoint Rehabilitation.

“When we look at the purpose behind the hospital and look at how that aligns with our mission, it really does help us bring good help to those who are in need of that help,” Luellen said.