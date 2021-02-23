New Rally’s opens in Valley

The company's newest Ohio location is at 301 Robbins Avenue in Niles.

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – A new Rally’s restaurant is opening in the Valley.

This marks the 72nd location in Ohio and will bring 25-30 jobs in the community.

The chain’s business model has proven successful during the pandemic, according to company officials. They say operating as primarily a drive-thru set them up for success during this time.

The company has opened 40 restaurants in 2020.

According to the company’s website, Checkers acquired Rally’s in 1999. Where Rally’s was predominate in the market the Rally’s branding was kept. Checkers & Rally’s have the same menu items and serve the same exact food provided by the same distributors.