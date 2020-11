Two 100-year-old buildings that sat on the site were demolished last year

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Construction has started on a new restaurant in Niles.

A new Rally’s will soon be selling hamburgers out of a location at the corner of Robbins and Vienna avenues.

Two 100-year-old buildings that sat on the site were demolished last year.

This will be the area’s third Rally’s. The other two are in Liberty and Warren.