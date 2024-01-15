YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Mahoning County residents may be seeing some changes to their tax assessments this year.

Every six years, the county is required to hold a general appraisal of all property parcels, which it just completed. The information collected is sent to the Ohio Department of Taxation for approval.

The recent study revealed an average increase of 38% in property values. But county Auditor Ralph Meacham cautions that an increase in property values does not automatically translate into an increase in property taxes.

“The whole idea of all of this is to get equalization. So everyone is treated at one point in time, every six years at least, we’re looking at your house compared to all those others around you. And how the assessed value compares and make sure that is fair,” Meacham said.

Meacham said the new revaluation increases are a sharp contrast to what we’ve seen in the past.

Property owners will be able to go to the auditor’s website around Tuesday to see what their new property tax amounts will be as a result of the revaluation.