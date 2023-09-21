WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new project and a big investment will bring more housing to downtown Warren.

“When you think about, why would anybody want to live here, there are a lot of good reasons why people want to live here,” said Richard Thompson, president of the Trumbull Family Fitness Board.

Trumbull Family Fitness has talked about adding apartments to the former YMCA building for years. Now, thanks to a new partnership, that vision could soon become a reality.

The plan is to bring 110 new apartments to a prime location on Courthouse Square. The $40 million project would transform the old YMCA.

“We have put together an investment partnership that is going to acquire this building. We are going to apply for state and federal tax credits to finance it,” said Christopher Smythe with Valley Properties.

The project was born from a new partnership between Trumbull Family Fitness and Valley Properties.

“Obviously, it speaks for itself. This would be a big boost for the downtown,” said Warren Mayor Doug Franklin.

“There’s a 1960s addition that we, right now, are intending to demolish. We would then build 84 apartments in a four-story building here,” Smythe said.

Under the current plan, the historic portion of the building, which was built in the 1920s, would be renovated with 26 apartments added. Trumbull Family Fitness would then rent and occupy the first floor.

“I know our membership is concerned, you know, if we’re gonna get tossed to the curb. That is not gonna be the case,” Thompson said.

The studio, one and two-bedroom apartments are expected to lease for about $1,000 to $2,000 a month.

“We’re very excited about this opportunity because we think Warren is posed for some significant economic growth,” Smythe said.

“Although we’re a troubled organization, a challenged organization, the fact is that we’re in an ideal location with respect to Courthouse Square,” Thompson said.

The project is expected to break ground by the end of 2024, with leasing beginning in the spring of 2026.