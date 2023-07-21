(WKBN) — The Ohio Traffic Safety Office is helping fund a program aimed at helping older drivers.

People 65 years and older are the fastest-growing segment of drivers, and though they take fewer risks than younger drivers, they’re more likely to be hurt or killed in a crash.

The state now has a coordinator for CarFit, which holds events across the country and state aimed at making sure older drivers are still fitting comfortably and safely in their cars.

CarFit doesn’t look at your driving and isn’t aimed at taking away your keys.

“It looks at a driver’s comfort and fit behind the wheel to help them to maintain control behind the wheel and then also try to reduce that risk of injury or death if they are involved in a crash,” said Kimberly Schwind, assistant director of the Ohio Traffic Safety Office.

If you’re interested in finding a CarFit program or learning more, visit its website.