New program makes internet service more affordable for eligible households

Eligible households can get a discount on internet service and computers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Oak Hill Collaborative will offer two free Emergency Broadband Benefit workshops.

Oak Hill staff will help those who attend navigate through the process of Emergency Broadband Benefit verification and enrollment. This is a new, low-cost internet service, and also offers discounted computer and device choices.

The program will provide a $50 per month discount toward broadband service for eligible households.

“No one should have to choose between paying their internet bill or paying to put food on the table,” said Pat Kerrigan, director of Oak Hill Collaborative. “With the help of the FCC’s new Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, qualifying households will have a new way to access virtual learning, connect to telehealth for health care, or perhaps learn new online skills and seek their next job.”

The first workshop is Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the Oak Hill Collaborative office on Oak Hill Avenue in Youngstown. The second is Saturday at 10 a.m.

For more information and to register ahead of time, call 330-406-0271.