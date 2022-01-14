New program helps young mothers struggling with addiction, mental health

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – ONE Health Ohio and RISE Recovery are celebrating the launch of a new program to treat pregnant and postpartum women who struggle with mental health disorders or addiction.

Officials cut the ribbon Friday morning at the Lloyd McCoy Community Center in Warren to mark the opening of the “Baby on Board” program.

It offers specialized services to help women in the perinatal period who are struggling with substance abuse or trying to cope with emotional difficulties.

“It’s very important that in the beginning of pregnancy, mental health and assessing for addiction is brought up and then addressed. The longer that it goes untreated, the worse that it can get,” said Leslie Markulin, a behavioral health manager.

Baby on Board services can be provided at ONE Health Ohio and RISE Recovery health centers in Mahoning, Trumbull and Stark counties.